Lunchtime Photo

This is our new Hello Kitty Cafe at the Spectrum shopping center. You're jealous, aren't you? You wish you had a Hello Kitty Cafe.

This picture was taken shortly before I was kicked off the property.1 Snapping pictures with cell phones is fine, it turns out, but the security guards are told to watch out for anyone with a "high end" camera. No management pass, no picture taking.

1Not really kicked off, actually. Just told to stop taking pictures by the security guard, who was very nice. But there was no point in staying if I couldn't take any pictures.