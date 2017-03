It's wildflower season in the desert, and nearby Anza-Borrego was said to have a "superbloom" this year. I didn't feel like making the trek out there, especially since I'd have to wake up around 4 am to get there for sunrise, but a reader suggested that I check out Upper Newport Bay instead. That's a more civilized 6:30 am wakeup call. So that's where I was last Saturday.