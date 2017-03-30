Lunchtime Photo

Yesterday Thersites demanded a picture of sunset to go along with Wednesday's picture of sunrise. I live to serve.

Here is last night's sun setting over the old El Toro Marine base, which was shuttered as part of the 1994 base closings. Its two World War II blimp hangars were left intact, and so was the old control tower. I guess blimps need control towers too. In the end, I narrowed down all the photos to two, but then I couldn't make up my mind between them. I like the composition of the bottom one better, but the colors of the top one are exquisite. So today you get both.