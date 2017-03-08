My Fearless Prediction For Friday

Friday is jobs day, when the BLS announces how many new jobs were created in February. One of two things will happen:

The number will be mediocre, in which case Trump will say we're still living with Obama's job-killing regulations, but don't worry, he's going to take care of that soon. MAGA!

The number will be high, in which case Trump will say that in his first month he's already gotten the economy moving again and there's more to come. MAGA!

No matter what happens, Trump is a winner.

UPDATE: Text and headline changed to account for the fact that apparently today isn't Thursday. Sigh.