One Tenth of GOP Health Care Bill Deals With ... Lottery Winners

A reader emails to tell me something about the new Republican health care bill. Out of its 66 pages, a full tenth of them are devoted to...

...a new rule allowing states to deny Medicaid coverage to lottery winners.

Seriously. That's a tenth of the bill. This is part of the insane conservative preoccupation with making sure that no undeserving person ever gets away with anything. That's why they'll spend six solid pages on something that will probably affect about 0.01 percent of all Medicaid recipients. It's too bad they don't pay equal attention to all the deserving people their bill will hurt.