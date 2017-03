My apologies. I said earlier this morning that Donald Trump's only comment about the Republican health care bill had been a single ambiguous tweet. But it turns out he also said this:

This will be a plan where you can choose your doctor, and this will be a plan where you can choose your plan. And you know what the plan is. This is the plan. It’s a complicated process, but actually it’s very simple, it’s called good health care.

OK then.