Sean Spicer Is Brilliant

I was looking forward to the next White House press briefing, knowing that whoever ran it would be inundated with questions about President Trump's dimwitted suggestion that President Obama had him wiretapped. That would be fun! But I underestimated the cleverness of Sean Spicer:

In a statement from his spokesman, Mr. Trump called “reports” about the wiretapping “very troubling” and said that Congress should examine them as part of its investigations into Russia’s meddling in the election. “President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016,” Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said in the statement. (4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

No comment until the "investigation" is finished! That's brilliant. I don't know if it will work, but it's brilliant. I wonder how aggressive the press corps will be about calling out this obvious artifice?