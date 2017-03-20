Is Trump's Popularity Sinking? Here's the Poll to Look At.

This Gallup poll has been making the rounds today:

This obviously looks bad for Trump. Maybe his obvious lack of interest in the fact that his health care bill will dump millions of people on the street has finally caught up with him.

Maybe. But if you want to understand current politics, take a look instead at the Gallup poll below. It shows the approval rating of the last four Republican presidents among Republicans:

Times have changed, and this comparison isn't entirely apples to apples. Still, Republicans adore Trump. Among Republicans, Trump has remained way more popular during his first two months than any other president of the past 40 years, including Ronald Reagan. Way, way more.

This is what's driving politics right now. If Trump can keep this up, and if it rubs off on Congress, Republicans don't need to worry much what anyone else thinks of them. Those are two very big ifs, but they're the ifs that matter.