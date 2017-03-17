Twitter Brings You 24 Hours of Foreign Relations in the Trump Era
Asia:
Recapping Tillerson's first foreign trip:— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 17, 2017
- doesn't bring actual press
- threatens war with North Korea
- cancels event because of fatigue
Germany:
The.— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 17, 2017
Looks.
On.
Their.
Faces.
Merkel: “Do you want to have a handshake?”
Trump: [crickets. scene.] pic.twitter.com/LLFxuyGDY0
Great Britain:
No formal apology to U.K. about wiretapping claim. Brit ambo Kim Darroch bumped into Spicer at St P event. Had 'private convo' embassy says— Julian Borger (@julianborger) March 17, 2017
Ireland
.@SpeakerRyan "we went from a President who played a lot of golf to one who owns a lot of golf courses & that makes you royalty in Ireland". pic.twitter.com/SZqyxB0hwZ— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) March 16, 2017