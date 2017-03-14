White House Says CBO Is Wrong, AHCA Would Actually Make 26 Million People Uninsured

My brain is imploding. HHS Secretary Tom Price said today that CBO's estimate of insurance losses under the Republican health care bill "defy logic." But it turns out the White House—which Price works for—agrees with the CBO. In fact, they think CBO is a little too optimistic. Here is Politico:

The White House's own internal analysis of the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare show even steeper coverage losses than the projections by the Congressional Budget Office, according to a document viewed by Politico on Monday. The executive branch analysis forecast that 26 million people would lose coverage over the next decade, versus the 24 million CBO estimate — a finding that undermines White House efforts to discredit the forecasts from the nonpartisan CBO.

But...no...that's completely...it doesn't make...it's...it's...it's...I mean...WHAT THE FUCKITY FUCKING FUCK-ALL FUCK IS GOING ON HERE?

Sorry about that. But I'm afraid this is about the most incisive analysis I have to offer. The Republican health care effort is a fiasco beyond even my wildest imagination.