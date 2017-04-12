The Curious Case of Dr. Donald and Mr. Trump

On Fox Business this morning, President Trump said he's not done with health care after all. In fact, he wants to take another swing at TrumpCare before he tackles tax cuts for the rich. Just for the record, then, here is what Trump's domestic and foreign policy has looked like over the past two months:

March

NAFTA is the worst trade deal ever. It must be uprooted and fundamentally reformed. China needs to stop screwing us on trade and North Korea or they're in big trouble. We're committed to good relations with Russia. Assad can stay in power. We don't really care. Health care is dead, time to move on to taxes.

April

We have a few modest changes we'd like to make to NAFTA. We had a pleasant meeting with Xi. It would be nice if they helped out with North Korea. Russia's actions in the Ukraine, its interference with our elections, and its backing of Assad are intolerable. Assad is a monster who has to go. We're going to try again on health care before we get to taxes.

FFS, does Trump have any idea at all what he wants to do? On health care, I gather that somebody explained to him yet again why tax cuts for billionaires will be procedurally easier if they gut health care first. So now he's on board with taking another run at it. I suppose that he'll forget the explanation shortly, though, and make yet another U-turn until someone explains it again.

I dunno. The first few twists in this show were entertaining, but the writers are getting lost lately. In just the past few episodes they've given us an EPA administrator who wants additional security to protect him from his own employees; a press secretary whose can-you-top-this bloopers now include a defense of Hitler; a fresh-faced son-in-law they don't quite know what to do with; and a president who's ready to go to war because of what he sees on Fox News. I like quirky characters as much as the next guy, but this is getting to be a little much.