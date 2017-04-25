Everybody Loves (Parts of) Obamacare

Ron Brownstein is surprised:

In ABC/WP 78% (!) of aged 50-64 oppose ending nationwide mandate for covering pre-existing conditions #AHCA https://t.co/B7eYpwiaGI via @ABC — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) April 25, 2017

This is pretty much what I'd expect. After all, it's people aged 50-64 who mostly have pre-existing conditions.

This remains the Achilles' heel of the repeal movement. Once you've agreed to keep Obamacare's pre-existing conditions policy, the rest of Obamacare—or something pretty similar—is inevitable. This is why the repeal-and-replace movement is having such a tough time.