French Election Will Be Between Macron and Le Pen
I suppose this isn't a big surprise, but it sure is discouraging—especially after Donald Trump's disgusting "I'm not endorsing Le Pen, mind you, but she sure is great!" twaddle. The only good news is that Macron is a decent candidate and will almost certainly crush Marine "I promise we're not racists anymore" Le Pen.
Of course, that's what we thought about Hillary Clinton too, so....
It's a Macron-Le Pen runoff -- French TV announces. pic.twitter.com/moHaLIoluj— Taniel (@Taniel) April 23, 2017