Friday Cat Blogging - 14 April 2017

This is Hilbert taking a look at the outside world as Marian and I returned from a walk. He was so thrilled to see us that we couldn't stop him from jumping down. This is bad, bad, bad, and in the end Marian had to pick him up and carry him the rest of way home, just to make sure he didn't start getting any ideas. Backyards good. Outside world bad.

The problem with the outside world is that it's sort of like heroin: once you get a taste you want more and more, and you end up like this cat. "Terrific stuff by the cat!" says the announcer in the video, and it surely is. Nonetheless, the cat spent the rest of the night cowering behind the center field wall, trying to figure out how to escape. Let this be a lesson to all housecats: There's no place like home.