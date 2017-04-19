It's Official: Bill O'Reilly Is Out

The jig is up for Bill-O:

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement. ....The decision to oust O’Reilly was a tricky one for Fox News because he is the network’s most popular anchor. But the Murdoch family, which controls Fox News parent 21st Century Fox, faced pressure to act in the face of mounting negative publicity surrounding the sexual harassment claims against O’Reilly.

And now for our next topic: Who will replace O'Reilly in his time spot? Tucker Carlson? A blonde woman? Stay tuned!

UPDATE: Meh. It's Tucker Carlson. He's now had the 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm time slots in the five months he's been at Fox News. He took over the 7 pm slot when Greta van Susteren left, the 9 pm slot when Megyn Kelly left, and now the 8 pm slot when O'Reilly was fired. Pretty lucky timing for Tucker.