Kevin's Photography Tip O' the Day

Here's a useful tip. Suppose you do something stupid and crack the body of your camera. This happened to, um, a friend of mine recently, who quickly learned that ordinary superglue is useless. It works about as well kindergarten paste. What you need is glue that's specifically designed to work on polypropylene and similar plastics. Allow the Glue Guy to explain:1

My friend stupidly left his camera on the roof of his car before pulling out of a parking lot. What an idiot! The camera fell off at the first stop sign, producing a nasty crack in one corner. The two sides of the crack were pulling away from each other with considerable force, but this Loctite stuff worked great anyway. It wasn't especially pretty when it was done, but it's stayed solidly glued together for over a month now.

1I have not been paid for this endorsement. As far as you know, anyway.