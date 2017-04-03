A Lot of Trump Voters Only Heard One Thing: Build the Wall

The Washington Post has a story on the front page today that's already become so common it's almost a cliche. It's about the small-town folks who voted for Donald Trump but somehow didn't realize he was going to do things that might harm them. Today's example features on-the-ground reporting from Durant, Oklahoma, and Exhibit A is Betty Harris:

She likes the president’s promises to crack down on illegal immigration, which she thinks has hurt the job market, and to bully manufacturers into staying in the country. She said both of her daughters were out of work for months because they worked for companies that moved overseas. But Harris is upset by the president’s proposed budget, which would dramatically cut funding for the Robert T. Davis Senior Center, managed by the Bryan County Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

There seem to be an awful lot of people who heard only one thing from Trump during the campaign: He was going to build a wall and keep out all the Mexicans. Now, as best I can tell, the unauthorized population of Durant is at most 1 percent. But no matter. Illegal immigration still seemed like a scary thing, and Harris was all in favor of stopping it cold.

Over and over, I read stories where I hear this. Trump got the votes of people who liked his promise to stop illegal immigration. And that was about it. They didn't really hear the part about repealing Obamacare. They didn't hear the part about cutting the budget. They didn't hear the part about climate change being a hoax. They didn't hear the part about 86ing regulations that protect workers but are disliked by big corporations. They didn't hear the part about big tariffs, which would make the stuff they buy more expensive. They didn't hear the part—or didn't care—about gigantic tax cuts for the rich.

Over and over, it's illegal immigration. And now they're shocked that Trump wants to take away their health care and their senior center and their workplace safety rules and all the financial regulations that protect consumers. They didn't notice him talking about all of that. Or else they didn't think he was serious. Or they didn't realize that when they voted for Trump, they were voting for a White House full of true-believing conservatives who have never cared about the working class and still don't.

The saddest part, from their point of view, is that they're probably not even going to get their wall. They're just going to get all the stuff they didn't want.