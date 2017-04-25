Lunchtime Photo

We had our annual local tennis tournament over the weekend, and this poor kid was one of the losers. He was actually doing OK against a better player, and even managed to pull out the first set. But then his opponent figured out that he had a weak backhand and it was all downhill from there. In the final set, I literally don't think more than four or five balls went to his forehand. His opponent hit every ball as far wide as possible, and even though he knew where every shot was headed, it didn't matter. His backhand broke down under the assault and he lost the final set 6-1.