Lunchtime Photo

Baby Canada Geese are coming our way here in Irvine, but only if Mama Goose can keep her nest warm and protected. Yesterday, a villainous maintenance man in a motorboat swung by with the obvious intent of stealing her eggs. But she knew how to foil his fiendish plot: get up on a rock and honk loudly at him. It worked. He sped away, terror-stricken at the prospect of continued honking.

Here she is making her way back down to her nest. It turns out that webbed feet are not so good at scaling rocks, so she ended up sort of half-flying down. Then, after moving a few feathers from one side to another and squooshing around a bit to get comfortable, she settled down to a serene morning of eggsitting.