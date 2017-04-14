Lunchtime Photo

This was taken a day after this month's full moon on the campus of Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, California. This was formerly the site of the Crystal Cathedral, one of Orange County's most famous landmarks, built by the Rev. Robert Schuller in 1980. After Schuller's empire went bankrupt in 2010, the Catholic Church bought the entire 34-acre campus and made it the seat of the diocese of Orange. After many years of fundraising, the cathedral is currently undergoing renovations to make it suitable for Catholic masses. It's expected to be consecrated and reopened later this year or 2018.