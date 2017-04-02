Our Dishonest President — Part 1 of 1 Million

Oh man. Here's the lead editorial in the LA Times this morning:

This could go on forever. The online version suggests that it's only four parts, finishing up on Wednesday, but who knows what we'll find out between now and then? By 2020—or however long Trump lasts—this could end up being a thousand-part editorial.

And while we're on the subject, a federal judge has ruled that it's OK for a lawsuit to go forward accusing Trump of inciting violence at one of his campaign rallies last March. That's sure something you don't see every day. But Wikipedia tells me the judge is some notorious Obama appointee, so he's probably taking direction from the same folks who ordered Trump wiretapped. As the president puts it:

The real story turns out to be SURVEILLANCE and LEAKING! Find the leakers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2017

Yessir. Find the leakers, and we'll probably also find out who's pulling the strings of this so-called judge.