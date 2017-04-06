Trump Bombs Syria

Trump has launched a few dozen cruise missiles at Syrian airfields—in particular, at the airfield that Assad used to launch the chemical attack earlier this week. So far, this is standard stuff for presidents who want to "send a message." Cruise missiles cause some damage but don't endanger any American lives. We'll see if Trump takes things any further.

Marco Rubio is on my TV right now calling this a great thing. "It's not a message, it's an actual degrading of their capabilities." If Obama had done something like this, Rubio would have contemptuously called it a pinprick.