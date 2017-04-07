I know I pretty much said this in the previous post, but it bears repeating: what President Trump did tonight was bog ordinary. He called it a "targeted" attack on Syria and the Pentagon called it "proportional." It was precisely the kind of limited strike American presidents are addicted to when public opinion requires them to demonstrate anger over something or other, and it's precisely the language every president uses to describe them. Russia will issue a pro forma denunciation, and the Syrians will rebuild their airfield. In a couple of weeks it will all be forgotten.

Don't make too much of this unless Trump goes further. It doesn't prove that his foreign policy instincts have changed, or that he's demonstrated resolve and decisiveness. He's merely done the smallest, safest, most ordinary thing American presidents do in circumstances like this.