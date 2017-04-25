Wells Fargo Board Receives Epic Ass Kicking

Wall Street is a brutal place:

Wells Fargo & Co.’s shareholders are expected to re-elect all of the bank’s directors—but at uncomfortably low vote totals—in a pitched contest over the board that resulted from last fall’s sales-practices scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.

....While the re-election of directors, if confirmed, will be a relief for the bank, the likelihood that at least a few board members will receive below 60% of votes cast is concerning....The collective low votes for long-serving directors sends a clear message to the bank of “dissatisfaction,” one of the people familiar with the matter said.