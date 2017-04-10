What Do You Do About a Guy Like Assad?

Today's ABC/Washington Post poll says that 51 percent of Americans support President Trump's missile strikes on Syria. I suppose it could be worse. But Americans also continue to engage in magical thinking. Take a look at this:

So 51 percent of Americans support removing Assad from power, but only 35 percent support military action to remove Assad. I doubt that the 35 percent who favor military force really know what they're getting themselves into, but at least they're consistent. It's the other 16 percent who are curiosities. Just what do they support doing to remove Assad? Asking nicely?