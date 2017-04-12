The White House Is Now Officially "West Wing Apprentice"

Michael Goodwin asked President Trump if he still had confidence in Steve Bannon. Here's what he said:

I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late....I’m my own strategist.

Bravo! The usual schtick in DC is to swear undying support for someone right up until the moment you stick a shiv in his gut. This is an improvement. I look forward to further candid assessments of his own team from President Trump.