Comey Screws Up Again

Last week, FBI Director James Comey testified that Huma Abedin, one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides, had forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her idiot husband so that he could print them out. Conservatives crowed. It was just another example of the slack attitude toward national security among Clinton and her inner circle.

Except ProPublica reports that it wasn't:

FBI officials have privately acknowledged that Comey misstated what Abedin did and what the FBI investigators found. On Monday, the FBI was said to be preparing to correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week. But that plan now appears on hold, with the bureau undecided about what to do. ....According to two sources familiar with the matter — including one in law enforcement — Abedin forwarded only a handful of Clinton emails to her husband for printing — not the “hundreds and thousands” cited by Comey. It does not appear Abedin made “a regular practice” of doing so. Other officials said it was likely that most of the emails got onto the computer as a result of backups of her Blackberry.

Oops. Accidents happen. It is remarkable, though, that in Comey's case these decisions about what to say and what to withhold invariably hurt Democrats and help Republicans. How often can this happen before everyone stops believing it's just a coincidence from this honorably-intentioned man?