The Dead Pool - 7 May 2017

I have a little catching up to do. Mark Green, President Trump's second pick to be Secretary of the Army, has withdrawn. Green is a Tennessee state legislator who has made disparaging remarks about gays, trans people, and Muslims. Sadly, the radical left used these remarks to accuse him of hostility toward gays, trans people, and Muslims, and that became a "distraction." So many distractions these days! On Friday Green announced that he was withdrawing his nomination.

But you know what they say: third time's the charm. All Trump has to do is find someone who's neither obscenely rich nor filled with hatred, and he should have no trouble getting a confirmation. How hard can that be?