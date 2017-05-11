Jonah Goldberg points out the following Trump timeline:

2016: “Well, sometimes you have to prime the pump,” he says. “So sometimes in order to get jobs going and the country going, because, look, we’re at 1% growth.”

Late 2016: "We are also going to lower our business tax rate from 35 percent all the way down to 15 percent. That’s going to be big. Going to prime the pump. Got to prime the pump."

Today: "We have to prime the pump....Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven’t heard it. I mean, I just...I came up with it a couple of days ago."