Donald Trump Makes a Joke

Here's something unusual. Last night Donald Trump wrote a six-word tweet:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe

This was obviously a tweet sent in error, but it didn't get deleted immediately. It stayed up. And up. And up. And it completely took over Twitter. My Twitter feed was about 95 percent covfefe jokes last night.

But that's not what's unusual. This is:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

This is Trump making an actual joke and taking himself less than seriously. I've never seen him do that before. I wonder if he wrote the tweet himself?