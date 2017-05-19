Friday Cat Blogging - 19 May 2017

First things first: the answer to the origin of yesterday's lunchtime photo. It's a picture of the neon-lit Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier. It's a 1-second exposure at night, one of several I took where I deliberately moved the camera while the shutter was open. Then I ran it through the dry brush filter in Photoshop.

And now for catblogging. Here is Hopper trying to leap from one branch to another on one of our trees. It looks touch-and-go, but it actually wasn't. She immediately chinned herself onto the target branch, but the camera just happened to catch her mid-swing. I assure you that no cats were harmed in the making of this photo.

However, you're all lucky I didn't make this into some variation on "donate to Mother Jones or the cat gets it." That would have been totally tasteless, and I'd never do that. But I could do it if I were that kind of person—and maybe I will if we don't make the $500,000 goal for our muckraking fund to investigate the Trump-Russia connection. We're getting close, but we're not quite there. So donate! Read more about it here. Or go straight to the donation page here.