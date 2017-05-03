Health Care Vote Likely to Happen on Thursday

May 3, 2017 5:29 PM

It's been literally hours since I last updated you on the Republican health care bill, so let's catch up. Twitter is our friend:

What's the rush?

Roger that. TrumpCare 1.0 arguably failed because of that hideous CBO score saying that 24 million people would lose coverage—a truly remarkable achievement since Obamacare only covers 20 million people in the first place. TrumpCare 3.0 is even worse, so God only knows what the CBO would say about it. Anyway, how bad can it be? I mean really?

Urk. Pretty bad. Even the AMA gets it:

Good for them. What's remarkable, though, is how lonely their position is:

I don't really get this either. Maybe they've just given up? Maybe they figure that as part of the hated establishment, their opposition is just more likely to make Republicans vote yes? Beats me.

This needs to be decisively put out of its misery. Yes, I suppose Democrats might benefit by forcing vulnerable House members to vote for it, and then killing it in the Senate, but that's not worth the risk that, somehow, it might actually pass if it gets through the House. You never know. Best to make it crystal clear that there's simply no needle Republicans can thread on this subject.

Then we get to wait and see if President Trump kills Obamacare anyway in a fit of pique by cutting off the CSR subsidies. This is really shaping up to be a great year.

