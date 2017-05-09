It's Crunch Time for the Republican Party

How the world works, 2017 edition:

July 2016: Republicans are united in outrage when James Comey declines to recommend charges against crooked Hillary Clinton despite mountains of evidence that she is totally guilty. Today: Republicans are united in disappointment at Comey's decision to harm poor Hillary Clinton by breaching agency guidelines against commenting on investigations and interfering with an upcoming election. Thank God he's finally been fired.

The official story about Comey's firing goes something like this. On April 25, Rod Rosenstein was confirmed as deputy attorney general. It takes him less than two weeks to put together a memo arguing that: Comey was wrong to usurp the attorney general's prosecutorial authority. He was wrong to hold a "derogatory" press conference about Clinton. He was wrong three months later to claim that keeping quiet about the Huma Abedin emails amounted to "concealing" them. He shouldn't have said anything on October 28. Rosenstein concludes by saying that everyone from the janitor to the pope agrees that this was obviously egregious behavior on Comey's part. Within hours, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recommends Comey be fired and Trump immediately announces Comey's termination. Comey hears about it on TV.

Needless to say, there is precisely nothing new in any of this. As Rosenstein says, these criticisms of Comey have been obvious from the start, and Trump could have used them as justification for firing Comey at any time. But he didn't. Until now.

The difference between then and now, of course, is that then Comey was helping bury Hillary Clinton, and now Comey is investigating ties between Russia and Trump. So only now is it time for Comey to go.

So far, there are a tiny handful of Republicans who are "troubled" by Comey's firing. Will they go any farther? Will any more Republicans join them? Or is everyone going to take one for the team and pretend that Comey really was fired because of badly he treated Hillary Clinton?