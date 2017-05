Ladies and gentlemen, your liberal media at work:

Can you spot the smarmy white guy saying that liberals just like playing the race card over the Civil War? Can you spot the actual historian with the furrowed brow? Can you spot the black guy who's so disgusted he can't even? And of course, the chipper CNN host who thanks everyone for a fascinating debate at the end.

I'm going to lunch now. I can't promise that I'll be back.