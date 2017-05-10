Looking for a Definition of "Bad Optics"? Look No Further.

Donald Trump is embroiled in a scandal over his ties to Russia. He just fired his FBI director over this, a move widely viewed as Nixonian. So who does Trump meet with today at the White House?

First, the Russian ambassador and foreign minister. Then Henry Kissinger.

And no US photographers are allowed in the room for the meeting with the Russians. Only Russian agency photographers. Because of course.

This is what happens to a TV show when it feels like it has to top itself every season. It's time to cancel this one.