I was out in Santa Monica for a few hours last week, and that means a bunch of Santa Monica pictures got added to the lunchtime photo queue. This one is a picture of a name painter on the pier.

What's interesting technically is that I actually wanted more grain in the photo. I was hoping for that old-school Tri-X-pushed-to-ISO-1600 look. But even at ISO 3200, there's really not a lot of grain here. I'll have to try this again someday at ISO 12800.