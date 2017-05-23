Lunchtime Photo

Remember that Canada Goose nest I showed you a while back? It came to a sad end, unfortunately. I'm not sure what happened, exactly, but it was abandoned shortly before the eggs would have hatched.

But there are other Canada Geese around, and they've had better luck. Here's a pair of goslings trying to catch a quick nap after a tiring day of pecking away at the grass looking for bugs. [UPDATE: According to Rob Mac in comments, they aren't looking for bugs, they're just eating the grass.] Aren't they adorable? Mom and Dad are keeping a close eye on the kids below.