Lunchtime Photo

This is one of our monarch butterflies. We only have three or four, but it's always nice when one of them makes an appearance in the garden and flits around for a while.

BTW, this is an example of a picture I couldn't have taken with my old camera. It only allowed me to focus this close with the zoom set to its shortest focal length, which meant I'd have to be about six inches away. There's no way the butterfly would have stuck around for that. But the Lumix allows me to focus pretty close even when the zoom is out to 100-200mm. I took this from a foot or two away, which was just far enough not to spook the butterfly into flight or flight mode.