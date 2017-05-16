McMaster: Trump's Blabbing Was "Wholly Appropriate"

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster at a press briefing this morning: President Trump didn't reveal anything wrong to the Russians. "It was wholly appropriate to that conversation."

So there you have it. McMaster refuses to say if the information Trump shared with the Russian foreign minister was classified; whether it came from a foreign partner; whether it had been shared with anyone else; whether it referred to a specific city; whether his own office was in touch this morning with the NSA and CIA about this; or whether anyone has spoken with the foreign partner about what happened. He'll say only that it was "appropriate" over and over and over.

But at the very end of his Q&A, McMaster (accidentally?) says Trump hadn't even been briefed on the source of the information he shared. He had no idea where it came from.

McMaster is going to regret saying this. He basically said that Trump blabbed about this stuff even though he had no idea how sensitive it was. And why didn't he know? McMaster scurried off the stage before anyone could ask, but the best guess is that Trump refuses to read even the bullet points in the one-page intelligence briefings he insists on. So he had no idea just how sensitive this stuff was.