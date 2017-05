Today's news from Donald Trump:

He's way too active to guarantee that his press briefings will always be accurate.

James Comey better shut up because there might be "tapes" of their conversations. 1

The whole Russia thing is a witch hunt.

We can now sell beef to China, and that's what the press should be writing about.

I'm sure there will be an afternoon tweet eruption too, so stay tuned.

1In this case, "tapes" means any recollection whatsoever, the same way "wiretaps" meant any kind of surveillance of anyone whatsoever. This is the power of scare quotes in the Trump administration.