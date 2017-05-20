Road to Riyadh, Starring Donald Trump

Our big announcement on the Trump-Russia scandal.
President Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia is going great! Here's the first family arriving in Riyadh:
I wonder if Trump's supporters will be upset to see how different Melania dressed on her departure vs arrival to Saudi.. pic.twitter.com/v6EjUTHijp— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) May 20, 2017
At least Melania isn't kowtowing to sexist Muslim custom by wearing a headscarf. Oh wait:
There really is a tweet for everything. pic.twitter.com/tWPf5fTncb— Yashar (@yashar) May 20, 2017
Fine. But Trump himself is standing up for masculine American values, right?
Trump once criticized Obama for bowing to foreign leaders (as is customary).— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 20, 2017
Trump CURTSIES instead.
pic.twitter.com/SOEZy7IqGx
And here's the official readout of Trump's visit with the Saudi king:
What kind of pusillanimity is this? "Violent extremism" is an Obama-era euphemism used by people who refuse to look reality in the eye:
Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn't he should immediately resign in disgrace!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016
If Trump isn't even willing to name the problem when he meets with the Saudi king, how can he possibly fight it?