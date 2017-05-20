Road to Riyadh, Starring Donald Trump

President Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia is going great! Here's the first family arriving in Riyadh:

I wonder if Trump's supporters will be upset to see how different Melania dressed on her departure vs arrival to Saudi.. pic.twitter.com/v6EjUTHijp — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) May 20, 2017

At least Melania isn't kowtowing to sexist Muslim custom by wearing a headscarf. Oh wait:

There really is a tweet for everything. pic.twitter.com/tWPf5fTncb — Yashar (@yashar) May 20, 2017

Fine. But Trump himself is standing up for masculine American values, right?

Trump once criticized Obama for bowing to foreign leaders (as is customary).



Trump CURTSIES instead.



pic.twitter.com/SOEZy7IqGx — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 20, 2017

And here's the official readout of Trump's visit with the Saudi king:

What kind of pusillanimity is this? "Violent extremism" is an Obama-era euphemism used by people who refuse to look reality in the eye:

Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn't he should immediately resign in disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

If Trump isn't even willing to name the problem when he meets with the Saudi king, how can he possibly fight it?