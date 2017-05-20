Our big announcement on the Trump-Russia scandal.

Road to Riyadh, Starring Donald Trump

May 20, 2017 1:08 PM

President Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia is going great! Here's the first family arriving in Riyadh:

At least Melania isn't kowtowing to sexist Muslim custom by wearing a headscarf. Oh wait:

Fine. But Trump himself is standing up for masculine American values, right?

And here's the official readout of Trump's visit with the Saudi king:

What kind of pusillanimity is this? "Violent extremism" is an Obama-era euphemism used by people who refuse to look reality in the eye:

If Trump isn't even willing to name the problem when he meets with the Saudi king, how can he possibly fight it?

