Saudis Suck Up to Trump With Shiny Gold Medal

Look, I get that the Saudis want to ingratiate themselves with our gold-obsessed president. It makes total sense. But isn't this just a little too obvious?

Trump receives Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor https://t.co/HVQqePVV9o pic.twitter.com/MnWBcyV3eh — The Hill (@thehill) May 20, 2017

Meh. Maybe not. Anyone with any self-awareness would sense overtones of mockery in such an over-the-top attempt to suck up, but not Trump. Subtlety is not the way to his heart. It's shiny! He likes it!