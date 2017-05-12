Starting Salaries For College Grads Tick Up in 2017

Good news, college grads!

Salaries Soar for the Class of 2017

Soaring? This is from the Wall Street Journal, which passes along a Korn Ferry estimate that starting salaries for college grads this year will be a whopping 1 percent higher than last year, adjusted for inflation. They also report that "today’s salaries are 14% higher than those of students who graduated in 2007." That may be, but data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers sure doesn't agree:

Neither does the Department of Education. Here's their data for young college grads:

Starting salaries appear to be up this year, and that's good news. But don't get too excited, OK?