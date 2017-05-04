Strained Analogy of the Day: France as Middle Earth

While we're waiting to see if moderate Republicans have the courage to oppose an act of evil here in our own country, Robert Zaretsky describes the stakes in the upcoming French election:

Macron is our French Frodo. Just as the future of Middle Earth was thrust into the hands of an untested and provincial youth with a weakness for older blonds, this now is also the case for France.

Just step away from the word processor, professor. No one has to get hurt here. It's May Fourth. This whole piece should have been a Star Wars analogy, amirite?