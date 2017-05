Seriously?

That's from the San Jose Mercury News. There are only a few possibilities here:

Sean Spicer has already resigned and is only staying on until a replacement is hired. So he knows all about this. Spicer doesn't know Trump is planning to fire him and Guilfoyle was supposed to keep it confidential. Spicer doesn't know but nobody in Trumpland gives a shit how he finds out he's been fired.

It must be a real joy working in the White House these days.