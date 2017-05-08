We Should Have a New List of Banned Countries By Now

On January 27, President Trump issued an executive order on immigration. Within 30 days, the Secretary of Homeland Security was ordered to compile a list of the information needed from foreign countries to properly adjudicate new visa applications. Immediately thereafter, the Secretary of State was ordered to ask "all foreign governments that do not supply such information to start providing such information regarding their nationals within 60 days of notification." At that point, any foreign government that refused to provide the necessary information would be "recommended for inclusion on a Presidential proclamation that would prohibit the entry of foreign nationals."

That's plain enough, and by April 27 this should have been completed. The executive order may have been stayed by the courts, but that affected only the immediate ban of visitors from seven specified countries. Homeland Security presumably carried out the president's order to create the list, and the State Department presumably notified foreign countries of its requirements.

So did they? If they didn't, what held them up? Why hasn't any such list been published? And why is the Trump administration continuing to waste time in court over its EO since it should be moot at this point?

Has any progress been made on this? Or has Trump put it on hold in a huff because he didn't get his way? Has anyone asked?