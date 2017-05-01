Yet More Argle Bargle From the Oval Office

Donald Trump on the Republican health care bill today:

“I want it to be good for sick people. It’s not in its final form right now," he said during an Oval Office interview Monday with Bloomberg News. "It will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as Obamacare." The latest version of the House GOP bill, which Republican leaders are trying to figure out whether they have the votes to pass this week, wouldn’t live up to that promise and would weaken those protections.

What does this mean? Just the usual argle bargle? Has Sean Spicer already repudiated it? Hold on, let me check....

I guess not. Spicer says "we're not there yet," but he was talking about votes, not the the legislative language. I can't tell for sure, but it doesn't look like anyone even asked Spicer directly about whether Trump planned to ask for further amendments to the bill.

Just argle bargle, I guess. Does anyone on Capitol Hill even pay attention to Trump's aimless word spasms anymore?