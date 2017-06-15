More chocolate news today:

Nestlé SA said Thursday it is considering selling its U.S. confectionery business, maker of such products as the Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bars….The possible sale by Nestlé doesn’t include its much larger global chocolate business, which includes Kit Kat and chocolate drink Nesquik.

“Nestlé remains fully committed to growing its leading international confectionery activities around the world, particularly its global brand Kit Kat,” Nestlé said.