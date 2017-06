Canada has caved in to President Trump’s pressure and will increase its defense spending 70 percent!

That means Canada would spend about 1.4 percent of gross domestic product on defense by 2026-27, up from about 1.2 percent now.

Oh. So that 70 percent figure doesn’t account for inflation. It’s nice to see Canada promising to spend more, but going from 1.2 percent of GDP to 1.4 percent is a little less impressive than the spin from Ottawa. That’s 17 percent in real terms.