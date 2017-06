OK, now let’s try a post with an image in it. And what better way than to visually deconstruct a Trump administration lie? Here is EPA chief Scott Pruitt this weekend:

Since the fourth quarter of last year until most recently, we’ve added almost 50,000 jobs in the coal sector. In the month of May alone, almost 7,000 jobs.

And here’s the truth:

The actual increase since October is 1,700 jobs. But hey, that’s “almost” 50,000 jobs, amirite?